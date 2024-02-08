Apple laptop sales skyrocket in Russia

(MENAFN) In a surprising turn of events, sales of Apple's MacBook Air and Pro in Russia witnessed a remarkable 20 percent year-on-year surge in the previous year, as reported by Izvestia, citing insights from retailers. This growth defies expectations, considering that Apple ceased the sales of its physical products in Russia in 2022 due to sanctions pressure. While the tech giant withdrew its tangible offerings, its App Store and selected subscription services continue to operate within the country.



Contrary to the prevailing narrative suggesting a scarcity of goods from companies like Apple in Russia, the robust increase in laptop sales during 2023 challenges this perception. The report indicates that Apple's gadgets saw a 1 percent year-on-year rise in market share, reaching 6 percent in the Russian market last year.



According to Aleksander Afonin, a product manager at the major Russian electronics retail chain M.Video-Eldorado, Apple maintained its leadership in laptop sales at their stores. Meanwhile, Nina Plastinina, the electronics department director at MTS, noted an increase in Apple's market share, attributing it to the successful realignment of supply chains by retailers. This, in turn, intensified competition and resulted in better prices for consumers.



The context of Apple's departure from direct sales in Russia in 2022 adds complexity to the unexpected surge. The company's decision to halt physical product sales led to the Russian Trade Ministry granting permission for Apple products to enter the country through parallel import schemes in 2022. Consequently, Russian consumers now have access to the latest Apple smartphones, tablets, and laptops imported via third countries, including Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, and former Soviet states.



This unforeseen resurgence of Apple laptop sales prompts a reevaluation of the dynamics between global tech giants and regional markets, showcasing the resilience and adaptability of supply chains amid geopolitical challenges. The article delves into the nuances of Apple's market presence in Russia, highlighting how strategic decisions and global trade dynamics shape consumer access and preferences in the ever-evolving landscape of technology.





