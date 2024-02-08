Jordanian, Qatari Envoys Commend Teams' Achievements In Asian Cup, Anticipate Thrilling Final

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Doha, Feb. 8 (Petra) - The Jordanian Ambassador to Doha, Zaid Mufleh Al-Lawzi, and the Qatari Ambassador to Amman, Sheikh Saud bin Nasser bin Jassim Al-Thani, expressed their profound delight as the Jordanian and Qatari national teams secured their spots in the highly anticipated final of the Asian Cup 2023.The grand event is set to take place on Saturday evening at the prestigious Lusail Stadium, the very venue that hosted the 2022 World Cup final.During their guest appearance on the Qatari Cup channels' Majlis program, the two ambassadors conveyed their hopes, shared by the Jordanian and Qatari people as well as all Arab and Asian nations, for a captivating and enjoyable showdown in the final match.Al-Lawzi highlighted the significance of an Arab-themed final, emphasizing the honor it brings as two brotherly Arab teams compete for the coveted title.Furthermore, he applauded the exceptional performance demonstrated by the Jordanian squad throughout the tournament, with particular acclaim for their remarkable display against the Korean team in the last match.Al-Lawzi expressed pride in the team's achievements and their well-deserved place in the final.In turn, the Qatari envoy extended his congratulations to His Majesty King Abdullah II on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of assuming his constitutional powers as the King of Jordan, as well as on the Jordanian team's qualification for the Asian Cup final.Additionally, he expressed immense pride in hosting the final match, which unites Qatar and Jordan in their shared Arab identity. He conveyed his sincere wishes for an exciting and closely contested match, extending his best wishes to both teams.