Jordan Implements Advanced Regulatory System For Radioactive Source Control

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 8 (Petra) - Jordan has adopted the advanced Regulatory Authority Information System (RAIS+) to enhance the Energy and Minerals Regulatory Commission (EMRC)'s supervisory role in controlling radioactive sources.EMRC Chairman Ziyad Saaida announced the implementation of the RAIS+ system, emphasizing its importance in ensuring compliance with safety standards set by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and the Code of Conduct for the safety and security of radioactive sources.Saaida highlighted Jordan's pioneering role as one of the first countries to fully embrace the RAIS+ system in its most sophisticated form. He underlined that this system will streamline administrative processes, enabling service recipients to submit license applications seamlessly.Moreover, it will facilitate regulatory inspections in a more efficient and technical manner, in coordination with the Ministry of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship.The decision to adopt RAIS+ follows recent discussions between EMRC's Board of Commissioners and the IAEA in Vienna aimed at strengthening regulatory and supervisory functions in radiation and nuclear work in Jordan.The RAIS+ system is designed to ensure comprehensive regulatory control over radioactive sources at both national and global levels, added Saaida. It will manage national records of radioactive sources and facilitate information exchange between regulatory bodies, particularly regarding the import and export of radioactive materials, inspection operations, radiation-related incidents, and the management of individuals exposed to radiation in their professions.Additionally, the system will enable technical services and conduct necessary audits to maintain data consistency and security.Ronald Pacheco, Head of the Control of Radiation Sources UNIT at IAEA, commended EMRC's initiative in implementing the updated RAIS+ system, making Jordan one of the pioneering regulatory bodies to do so.He explained that RAIS+ was developed based on user feedback and experiences from previous versions, dating back to the 1990s. The system aligns with current IAEA safety requirements and is adaptable for use in different languages, including Arabic. Pacheco emphasized the agency's goal to transition all users of the RAIS system to RAIS+ by the end of 2025.IAEA supports countries in implementing RAIS+ by offering remote assistance, expert missions, and regional workshops upon request from its member states.