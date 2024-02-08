Israeli Airstrikes Claim Lives Of 14 Palestinians In Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Gaza, Feb. 8 (Petra) - At least 14 Palestinians were killed and dozens of others were injured in the early hours of Thursday as Israeli occupation aircraft carried out airstrikes targeting Rafah in southern Gaza and Deir al-Balah in the central Strip.According to Palestinian sources, the shelling of a house in Deir al-Balah claimed the lives of two citizens, while at least 10 others sustained injuries.Additionally, in separate incidents, 12 Palestinians were martyred, and several others were wounded when the occupation aircraft targeted two houses near the Abu al-Saeed junction in Tal al-Sultan and the Saudi neighborhood, situated west of Rafah.