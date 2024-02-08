Guy utilizes ChatGPT to find bride

(MENAFN) In a unique and controversial quest for love, 23-year-old Russian software developer Aleksandr Zhadan turned to Artificial Intelligence (AI) to assist him in the daunting task of finding his life partner. Zhadan, who gained attention for defending his thesis with the aid of AI, embarked on a year-long virtual dating experiment involving over 5,000 women. Sharing his struggles in finding the perfect match, Zhadan decided to delegate the job of flirting and chatting to a neural network known as ChatGPT.



Describing the initial challenges, Zhadan revealed, "I gave ChatGPT information about how I usually communicate. At first, there were problems because the program didn’t know me well, it could write some kind of nonsense, but later I trained it to such an extent that it began to interact with girls just like I do." The programmer meticulously installed filters to refine the neural network's recommendations, ensuring he only continued conversations with women who matched his preferences.



The turning point came when Zhadan met Karina, and the real-life connection convinced him that ChatGPT had successfully played matchmaker. Reflecting on the encounter, he shared, "When Karina and I met in person for the first time, I realized that it was possible to re-train the system to analyze our messages." Subsequently, ChatGPT continued to guide the couple, suggesting ideal locations for dates and offering conversation tips.



In a surprising twist, the neural network went beyond assisting and boldly recommended that Zhadan propose to Karina, asserting that their relationship was "balanced and strong." Trusting in ChatGPT's judgment, Zhadan followed the advice, leading to the couple's engagement. While the programmer initially kept the AI involvement a secret from his fiancée, Karina took the news calmly upon learning the unconventional path that led to their love story.



Zhadan's unique approach raises intriguing questions about the role of AI in personal relationships and the boundaries between human emotions and technological influence. As technology continues to shape various aspects of our lives, the story of Aleksandr Zhadan and ChatGPT offers a fascinating glimpse into the evolving dynamics of love in the digital age.





MENAFN08022024000045015687ID1107827217