Kremlin affirms Tucker Carlson has conducted interview with Putin

(MENAFN) The Kremlin has officially acknowledged that Russian President Vladimir Putin engaged in an interview with American journalist Tucker Carlson on Tuesday. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed the meeting during a media briefing, although he refrained from providing specific details about the interview's content or its release date. Peskov emphasized that Carlson, being an American, did not hold a pro-Russian or pro-Ukrainian stance regarding the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, which is expected to be a focal point of the conversation.



While declining to specify when the interview would be made public, Peskov highlighted Carlson's unique position, noting that the journalist's approach differs from the prevailing attitude in Western media. The Kremlin granted the interview request, considering Carlson's distinct perspective on the Ukraine conflict. Peskov, however, acknowledged that Carlson is mistaken in asserting that Western news outlets have not sought interviews with President Putin.



According to Peskov, Western mainstream media's biased position on Ukraine prevents Moscow from engaging in meaningful communication with them. He expressed skepticism about the potential outcomes of such interactions. The Wall Street Journal reported that Carlson is likely to release the uncut interview on his streaming platform, emphasizing the importance of allowing the American public to hear Putin's perspective on the high-stakes Ukraine situation.



