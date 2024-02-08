Assange encounters punishment, suicide in America

(MENAFN) United Nations' special rapporteur on torture, Alice Jill Edwards, has issued a plea to United Kingdom authorities, urging them to prevent the extradition of Julian Assange to the United States. Edwards cautioned that the United Kingdom might be in violation of human rights laws if it allows the WikiLeaks founder to face espionage charges in the United States, citing Assange's fragile mental state. As Assange awaits his final appeal against extradition later this month, Edwards highlighted his "precarious mental health status," emphasizing the potential threats to his well-being if transferred to United States custody.



The United Nations expert noted that Assange, aged 52, suffering from a long-standing and recurrent depressive disorder, is deemed at risk of suicide. His high-profile case stems from the publication of classified documents in 2010, sourced from United States Army intelligence operative Chelsea Manning, resulting in what is considered the largest disclosure of classified information in history. Facing multiple espionage charges, Assange could potentially face a 175-year prison sentence if convicted.



Edwards further expressed concerns about Assange's potential exposure to prolonged solitary confinement and the risk of receiving a "disproportionate sentence" in a United States courtroom. The United Nations official urged United Kingdom authorities to ensure full compliance with the absolute prohibition of refoulement to torture and other forms of cruel, inhuman, or degrading treatment or punishment. Assange's case has garnered international attention, prompting discussions around the delicate balance between freedom of the press and national security concerns.





