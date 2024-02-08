Liberia: President Boakai Tests Negative After Taking Drugs Test; Reechoes His Stands On The Fight Against The Drugs Epidemic In The Country

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)

The President of the Republic of Liberia H.E. Joseph Nyuma Boakai has tested negative of drugs and other illegal substances after he led an array of government officials to undergo the examination at the Executive Mansion.

President Boakai's action to avail himself to the examination conducted by the renowned Wellness Partners Clinic under the auspices of his Committee on Drugs & Substance Abuse headed by the Ministry of Health is in fulfillment of commitment made that he would leave no stone unturned in combating the prevalence of drugs and other substance abuse.

In his Annual Message to the nation a week and half ago, President Boakai declared drugs and other substance abuse a“National Health Emergency” and reechoed that he and his Vice President would take the drug test as a catalyst for other government officials to do same.

“The drug epidemic, especially the use of“KUSH”, in our country is an essential threat eating away the future of our children and the country. We must stand up and face the national security risk together,” he declared.

Additionally, as part of efforts to combat the drugs epidemic, President Boakai established a multi-sectorial committee consisting of the Ministry of Health, Ministry of Justice, Ministry of Youth and Sports, Ministry of Gender , Ministry of Finance, and the Liberia Drugs Enforcement Agency to address the current drugs abuse crises.

After his result was announced by the Wellness Partners Clinic Doctor-In-Charge, Nicole Cooper, President Boakai thanked members of the team for the excellent work done and complimented other government officials for forming part of the process in realization of the commitment made by him to fight drugs and substance abuse in the country. He called on the Committee to swiftly work together with other stakeholders to ensure the collective fight is realized.

Officials of government who also participated in the process included Honorable Jeremiah Kpan Koung, Vice President, Finance and Development Planning Minister, Boima Kamara, Minister of State, Sylvester Grigsby, Foreign Minister-Designate, Sarah Beysolow-Nyanti, Justice Minister-Designate, Cllr. Cooper W. Kruah, Madam Gbemie Horace Kollie, Gender Minister and the Liberia Drugs Enforcement Agency Director, Abraham Kromah, among many others.

Republic of Liberia: Executive Mansion.