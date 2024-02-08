Kenya Government Pledges Continued Collaboration With World Bank To Enhance Healthcare

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)

In a significant move towards advancing healthcare in the nation, Kenyan government officials, including Health CS Nakhumicha S. Wafula, alongside Cabinet colleagues Prof Njuguna Ndung'u (Treasury), Ezekiel Machogu (Education), and Simon Chelugui (MSMEs), convened with World Bank Vice President for Human Development, Ms. Mamta Murti, in Nairobi on Wednesday.

Discussions focused on the ongoing partnership between Kenya and the World Bank aimed at transforming healthcare and achieving Universal Health Coverage (UHC).

The government reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring equitable access to healthcare for all citizens.

Supported by development partners and increased domestic resources, the government has directed funding towards priority healthcare investments in various counties.

This investment has improved the delivery of essential health and nutrition services, particularly for vulnerable populations such as women and children affected by poverty and drought.

The meeting highlighted the effectiveness of strategic planning, financing, and procurement practices in enhancing healthcare delivery nationwide.

Principal Secretaries for Social Protection Joseph Motari, Basic Education Dr. Belio Kipsang, and Youth Affairs Ismail Maalim Madey were among those present, emphasizing the government's comprehensive approach to healthcare advancement.

