Guidehouse Insights Explores Impact Of Decarbonization On Medium And Heavy Duty Truck Value Chain

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Decarbonizing and electrifying the medium and heavy duty trucking industry will create significant revenue shortfalls; A coherent plan for the transition to electrification is a strategic priority



BOULDER,

Colo., Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

A new report from

Guidehouse Insights

looks at the impact of cost and revenue changes brought about by decarbonization and electrification on the medium and heavy duty (MHD) truck value chain.

Moving away from the internal combustion engine (ICE) is the biggest change that the truck manufacturing industry will likely ever experience. According to Guidehouse Insights, to protect their retail and service networks, OEMs need to develop strategic plans to mitigate revenue losses from the current aftermarket business.

"More so than mass production or regulation, decarbonization takes an established and mature industry and turns it on its head," says Oliver Dixon, senior research analyst with Guidehouse Insights. "These changes will reverberate along the entire industry value chain."

Guidehouse Insights suggests where dealerships become unviable, OEMs will likely need to shore up their distribution networks and, in some cases, integrate them into their own organizations. In seeking a new business model, OEMs may need to build out their soft product offerings, including fleet management, financing, automation, and training, to build new revenue streams, according to the report.

The report,

Decarbonization Means Drastic Changes for the Medium and Heavy Duty Truck Value Chain , assesses the impact of decarbonization and electrification on the medium and heavy duty (MHD) truck value chain for three specific stakeholder groups-OEMs, truck fleets, and dealers-and considers the viability of the current industry business model moving forward. An executive summary of the report is available for free download on the

Guidehouse Insights website .

About Guidehouse Insights

Guidehouse Insights, the dedicated market intelligence arm of Guidehouse, provides research, data, and benchmarking services for today's rapidly changing and highly regulated industries. Our insights are built on in-depth analysis of global clean technology markets. The team's research methodology combines supply-side industry analysis, end-user primary research, and demand assessment, paired with a deep examination of technology trends, to provide a comprehensive view of emerging resilient infrastructure systems. Additional information about Guidehouse Insights can be found at .

About Guidehouse

Guidehouse is a leading global provider of consulting services to the public sector and commercial markets, with broad capabilities in management, technology, and risk consulting. By combining our public and private sector expertise, we help clients address their most complex challenges and navigate significant regulatory pressures focusing on transformational change, business resiliency, and technology-driven innovation. Across a range of advisory, consulting, outsourcing, and digital services, we create scalable, innovative solutions that help our clients outwit complexity and position them for future growth and success. The company has more than 16,000 professionals in over 55 locations globally. Guidehouse is led by seasoned professionals with proven and diverse expertise in traditional and emerging technologies, markets, and agenda-setting issues driving national and global economies. For more information, please visit .

* The information contained in this press release concerning the report,

Decarbonization Means Drastic Changes for the Medium and Heavy Duty Truck Value Chain,

is a summary and reflects the current expectations of Guidehouse Insights based on market data and trend analysis. Market predictions and expectations are inherently uncertain and actual results may differ materially from those contained in this press release or the report. Please refer to the full report for a complete understanding of the assumptions underlying the report's conclusions and the methodologies used to create the report. Neither Guidehouse Insights nor Guidehouse undertakes any obligation to update any of the information contained in this press release or the report.

For more information, contact:



Cecile Fradkin for Guidehouse Insights

+1.646.941.9139

[email protected]

SOURCE Guidehouse Insights