European Energy A/S: Financial Calendar 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company announcement 4/2024 (08.02.2024)
The Board of Directors of European Energy A/S has set the dates for the release of the Annual Report, interim reports as well as the Annual General Meeting in 2024. Please see attached the updated Financial Calendar for 2024.
For further information, please contact Investor Relations, ...
Attachment
MENAFN08022024004107003653ID1107827186
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.