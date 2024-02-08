European Energy A/S: Financial Calendar 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company announcement 4/2024 (08.02.2024)

The Board of Directors of European Energy A/S has set the dates for the release of the Annual Report, interim reports as well as the Annual General Meeting in 2024. Please see attached the updated Financial Calendar for 2024.

For further information, please contact Investor Relations, ...

Attachment

Financial Calendar 2024