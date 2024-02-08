Refresh Snoring And Sleep Apnea Center Expands With New Location In Denver's Platte Park Neighborhood

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Refresh Snoring and Sleep Apnea Center

The Refresh Snoring and Sleep Apnea Center is excited to announce the opening of their second location in the heart of the Platte Park neighborhood in Denver.

- BRENNA MCLAIN, DDS, FAGD, D.ABDSM, D.ACSDDDENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Refresh Snoring and Sleep Apnea Center is excited to announce the opening of their second location in the heart of the Platte Park neighborhood in Denver . This new satellite office will provide greater access to patients who travel from great distances to seek treatment for snoring and sleep apnea. The center's existing location in Castle Rock will continue to serve patients as well.The decision to open a second location was driven by the increasing demand for the center's specialized services. With many patients traveling from different parts of the state, the new Denver location will make it easier for them to receive the care they need. The Platte Park neighborhood was chosen for its central location and convenient access to major highways."We are thrilled to expand our services to the Platte Park neighborhood and provide more options for our patients," says Dr. Brenna McLain, founder of Refresh Snoring and Sleep Apnea Center. "Our goal is to make it as convenient as possible for those who suffer from snoring and sleep apnea to receive the treatment they need. With our new location, we hope to reach even more people and improve their quality of life."The new Denver location will offer the same high-quality care and personalized treatment plans that the center is known for. Patients can expect a comfortable and welcoming environment, along with the latest technology and techniques to address snoring and sleep apnea. Both the Castle Rock and Denver offices are now available to schedule appointments for new and existing patients.For more information about Refresh Snoring and Sleep Apnea Center and their services, please visit their website or contact them at (303) 688-6630. The team looks forward to continuing their mission of helping patients achieve a better night's sleep and improving their overall health and well-being.

BRENNA MCLAIN, DDS, FAGD, D.ABDSM, D.ACSDD

Refresh Snoring and Sleep Apnea Center

+1 303-688-6630

email us here