6WIND Enhances Its VSR Product Family With Introduction Of A Virtualized Broadband Network Gateway Solution

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Virtualized & Cloud-Native Networking Software Solutions

PARIS, FRANCE, February 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- 6WIND , a leading green-tech networking software company specializing in high-performance virtualized and cloud-native network solutions, announces the expansion of its Virtual Service Router (VSR) product family with the introduction of the Virtual Broadband Network Gateway (vBNG ). This latest addition represents a significant enhancement to our existing lineup, offering unparalleled capabilities in network infrastructure.The vBNG is designed to complement and extend the functionalities of our current product offerings, providing advanced features and capabilities tailored to meet the evolving needs of service providers' modern networks. With its cutting-edge virtualization technology, the vBNG serves as a versatile solution that enhances connectivity, scalability, and performance across various network environmentsThe key advantage of 6WIND's vBNG lies in its resource optimization capabilities. By sharing the same hardware platform with other virtualized network functions such as CG-NAT (Carrier-Grade Network Address Translation), our virtual BNG ensures the efficient utilization of computing power. This approach allows for easy management through centralized orchestration platforms, enhancing overall network performance and reliability.One of the standout features of 6WIND's vBNG is its unique positioning to future-proof investments in converged wireline and wireless access infrastructure. The vBNG supports Access Gateway Function (AGF) capabilities, aligning seamlessly with the industry's adoption of 5G Wireline Wireless Convergence standards. This convergence not only ensures compatibility with evolving standards and technologies but also empowers network operators to efficiently deploy and manage next-generation services, driving innovation and competitiveness in the rapidly evolving telecommunications landscape."We are excited to introduce the vBNG as an enhancement to our existing Virtual Service Router (VSR) product family," said Julien Dahan, CEO of 6WIND. "This solution underscores our commitment to innovation, providing our clients with the tools they need to stay ahead in today's rapidly evolving network landscape."The launch of 6WIND vBNG offers a transformative approach to scalability, efficiency, and adaptability. The vBNG is now available for integration into existing network infrastructures, offering a seamless upgrade path for businesses looking to enhance their network capabilities.For more information about 6WIND's vBNG, please visit us at MWC, Booth 2D30 in Hall 2 or click here /vrouter-vsr-solutions/virtual-broadband-network-gateway/About 6WIND6WIND is a leading Green Tech company that specializes in delivering Virtualized & Cloud-Native networking software. The company is globally recognized as the leading provider of Virtual Service Router software solutions.6WIND software solutions are deployed by CSPs, MNOs, NHPs, Cloud Providers, Data Centers & Enterprises worldwide, enabling them to replace expensive hardware & build highly optimized and sustainable 5G, SD WAN and IoT networks with virtualized networking software solutions for routing and security use cases, delivering the lowest TCO in the market.6WIND has a global presence with Headquarters based in Paris – France, Santa Clara, CA – USA and Singapore.

Neelam Bahal

6WIND

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Twitter

LinkedIn

YouTube