Automated Liquid Handling Market Size To Reach Around $2.3859 Billion With 9.4% CAGR By 2030

Allied Market Research has recently unveiled a research study titled "Automated Liquid Handling Market Outlook and Forecast 2020-2030." This report delivers a comprehensive analysis of market risks, spotlights opportunities, and provides essential support for strategic and tactical decision-making spanning from 2020 to 2030. The study categorizes the market by pivotal regions propelling its growth and commercialization. Moreover, the report encompasses vital insights into market research and development, growth catalysts, and the evolving investment landscape within the Automated Liquid Handling Market. It also includes profiles of key industry players, such as METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL INC., HAMILTON COMPANY, PERKINELMER, INC., CORNING INCORPORATED, AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES, INC. (BIOTEK INSTRUMENTS, INC.), TECAN GROUP LTD., AURORA BIOMED INC, GILSON, INC., EPPENDORF AG, DANAHER CORPORATION (BECKMAN COULTER INC.)



Automated Liquid Handling Market Statistics: The global automated liquid handling market was valued at $960.98 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $2,385.91 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.4% from 2021 to 2030.



The segments and sub-section of Steam Cell Banking market is shown below:

By Type:

● Standalone

● Individual Benchtop Workstation

● Multi Instrument System

● Others



By Modality:

● Disposable Tips

● Fixed Tips



By Procedure:

● Serial Dilution

● Plate Reformatting

● Plate Replication

● Pcr Setup

● High-Throughput Screening

● Cell Culture

● Whole Genome Amplification

● Array Printing

● Others



By End User:

● Biotechnology And Pharmaceutical Companies

● Contract Research Organizations

● Academic And Government Research Institutes



Some of the key players involved in the Market are:

● METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL INC.

● HAMILTON COMPANY, PERKINELMER, INC.

● CORNING INCORPORATED

● AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES, INC

● (BIOTEK INSTRUMENTS, INC.)

● TECAN GROUP LTD.

● AURORA BIOMED INC

● GILSON, INC.

● EPPENDORF AG

● DANAHER CORPORATION (BECKMAN COULTER INC.)



Important years considered in the Automated Liquid Handling study:

Historical year – 2018-2021; Base year – 2021; Forecast period** – 2021 to 2030 [** unless otherwise stated]



If opting for the Global version of Automated Liquid Handling Market; then below country analysis would be included:

– North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

– Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Italy, Nordic Nations, Spain, Switzerland and Rest of Europe)

– Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Rest of APAC)

– South America (Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Rest of countries etc.)

– Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Egypt, Turkey, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Key Questions Answered with this Study:

1) What makes Automated Liquid Handling Market feasible for long term investment?

2) How are factors influencing the driving demand of Automated Liquid Handling in the next few years?

3) Territory that may see steep rise in CAGR & Y-O-Y growth?

4) What geographic region would have better demand for products/services?

5) What opportunity emerging territory would offer to established and new entrants in Automated Liquid Handling Market?

6) What strategies of big players help them acquire share in mature market?

7) Know value chain areas where players can create value?

8) What is the impact analysis of various factors in the Automated Liquid Handling Market growth?

9) Risk side analysis connected with service providers?



