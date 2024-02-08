Hamas suggests three-phase Gaza ceasefire scheme

(MENAFN) In a bid to bring a lasting resolution to the conflict in Gaza, the Hamas militant group has put forward a counterproposal to the ceasefire plan introduced by Egypt and Qatar last week. This mediation effort, endorsed by the United States and Israel, aimed to establish peace in the region. The Hamas plan, outlined in a draft seen by Reuters, outlines a three-stage, 135-day ceasefire strategy with the ultimate goal of halting hostilities and the withdrawal of Israeli forces.



The first phase of the Hamas proposal involves the release of remaining Israeli hostages held in Gaza, reciprocated by the liberation of up to 1,500 Palestinian prisoners detained in Israel.



Subsequent stages include initiating the reconstruction of the war-torn Gaza territory and exchanging the remains of individuals who lost their lives during the four-month conflict. The plan envisions achieving a permanent resolution by the end of the third phase, fostering conditions for providing essential aid, including food and medical supplies, to the 2.3 million displaced Gazans.



While Israel has not officially responded to the Hamas counteroffer, an unnamed official conveyed that the proposal was deemed a "non-starter." Another official, speaking to Channel 12 News, characterized the Hamas plan as indicative of a "refusal to deal," underscoring the complexity of finding common ground for a sustainable ceasefire agreement.



MENAFN08022024000045015687ID1107827168