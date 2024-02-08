Former Russian leader issues cations of destruction to NATO

(MENAFN) In a stark message, former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev has asserted that a full-scale war between Russia and NATO would compel Moscow to deploy its nuclear assets, emphasizing that such a scenario is not a sought-after outcome. Medvedev, currently serving as the deputy chairman of Russia's Security Council, expressed concerns about Western leaders urging preparations for a potential conflict with Russia, dismissing Russia's intent for such aggression against NATO or the European Union.



Through a post on Telegram, Medvedev criticized what he referred to as "dangerous drivel" from Western leaders, suggesting that the narrative is a diversion tactic to shift focus from massive spending on aid for Ukraine. He highlighted a perceived weariness among Western citizens regarding supporting "a dying country" like Ukraine while domestic social issues are neglected.



Medvedev emphasized that a hypothetical war between Moscow and NATO would differ significantly from the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, stating that it would not rely on conventional military means such as artillery, tanks, and drones. Instead, he underscored the immense population and defense spending capabilities of NATO, totaling nearly one billion people and USD1.5 trillion, making the alliance far superior to Russia in potential conflict scenarios.







