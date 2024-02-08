One Person Killed, Seven Injured In Night Shelling Of Selydove

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) One person was killed and seven others were injured, including a child, as a result of the night shelling of Selydove in the Donetsk region.

The head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, Vadym Filashkin, wrote about this on Facebook , Ukrinform reported.

"At least one person was killed and seven injured as a result of the night shelling of Selydove. Among the injured is a child born in 2017," he noted.

According to the head of the RMA, the Russians shelled the city seven times, damaging seven high-rise buildings, three private houses, three educational institutions, and an administrative building. In addition, eight cars were damaged.

"These are only the preliminary results. We are establishing the exact level of damage," he added.

As reported, Russian troops fired 60 times at the Kherson region over the past day, injuring three people.