Sports Facility Catches Fire In Mykolaiv Due To Russian Drone Attack

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Mykolaiv, a Russian drone attack damaged the residential sector and started a fire at a sports infrastructure facility.
The State Emergency Service reported this on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.
"Last night the enemy attacked Mykolaiv with a UAV. The private residential sector was damaged and a fire broke out. A sports infrastructure facility was also partially destroyed and a fire broke out," the statement said.
The fire was promptly extinguished. No one was injured. The city's emergency services were additionally engaged.
As reported, on Thursday night, Mykolaiv was attacked by enemy attack drones. A series of explosions were heard in the city.
