Russians Fired 176 Times At Zaporizhzhia Region Overnight, Launching 67 Drones

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Over the past day, Russian troops struck 176 times in 20 settlements of the Zaporizhzhia region.
This was reported on Telegram by the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ukrinform reported.
"The enemy hit Orikhiv and Novodarivka from the air, and also attacked Novoandriivka, Novoandriivka, Huliaipole, Charivne, Chervone, Mala Tokmachka, Levadne, Stepove, Lobkove and Kamianske with 67 drones," the statement said.
Zaliznychne, Novodanylivka, Bilohiria, Levadne, Poltavka, Robotyne, Lukianivka, Kamianske, Piatykhatky.
