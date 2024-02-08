Russians Fired 176 Times At Zaporizhzhia Region Overnight, Launching 67 Drones

"The enemy hit Orikhiv and Novodarivka from the air, and also attacked Novoandriivka, Novoandriivka, Huliaipole, Charivne, Chervone, Mala Tokmachka, Levadne, Stepove, Lobkove and Kamianske with 67 drones," the statement said.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.