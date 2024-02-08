Two Policemen Injured In Night Attack In Odesa

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Two patrol police officers were injured in Odesa during a drone attack on the night of January 8.

The South Defense Forces reported this on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.

"According to updated data, during the night attack, two patrol police officers who were on their way to the site of the hit to help citizens were injured. During the second explosion, they sustained mine-blast injuries," the statement said. Two policemen were injured in a night attack in Odesa.

Civilian infrastructure damaged in overnight drone attack on

It is noted that the law enforcement officers were hospitalized, their condition is stable.

The military added that the building of the educational institution was damaged by the shelling.

As reported, the night attack of enemy drones on Odesa caused damage to civilian infrastructure.