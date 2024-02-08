Enemy Tries To Break Through Ukrainian Defense Near Chasiv Yar - Ground Forces

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The enemy is trying to break through the Ukrainian defenses in the area of Chasiv Yar and is resorting to localized actions by small assault groups.

The Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Facebook , Ukrinform reported.

Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskyi once again visited military units and subdivisions holding defense in the Bakhmut direction.

"The enemy is trying to break through our defenses in the Chasiv Yar area and is resorting to localized actions by small assault groups under the cover of drones and artillery. They are widely using kamikaze drones and electronic warfare. The situation is tense, requiring constant monitoring of the overall situation and prompt decision-making on the ground," the statement said.

The commander briefed the brigade commanders on the current situation, assessed the effectiveness of firepower, and considered new ways to improve the combat capabilities of Ukrainian troops.

He also discussed with unit commanders the enemy's likely tactics and options for further development of the fighting. After that, they jointly planned scenarios to repel the aggressor and prevent its advance.

Based on the results of his work in the Bakhmut direction, Colonel General Syrskyi made several decisions. In particular, he decided to concentrate the main efforts on the threatened areas and to use firepower maneuvers.

As always, the commander drew the attention of the commanders to the key priority of saving the lives of Ukrainian soldiers and minimizing losses.

As Ukrinform reported, 92 combat engagements took place in the frontline yesterday.