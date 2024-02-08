President Of Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Zhaparov Makes Phone Call To President Ilham Aliyev

(MENAFN- AzerNews) On February 8, President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Zhaparov
made a phone call to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham
Aliyev, Azernews reports.
The Kyrgyz President conveyed his congratulations to head of
state Ilham Aliyev for his resounding victory in the presidential
election. Once again emphasizing the importance of restoring
Azerbaijan's territorial integrity under President Ilham Aliyev's
leadership, Sadyr Zhaparov highlighted the rapid development
processes in Azerbaijan and the further strengthening of its
international standing.
The Kyrgyz leader respectfully acknowledged that the foundation
of bilateral relations between the two countries was laid by
National Leader Heydar Aliyev.
Sadyr Zhaparov wished President Ilham Aliyev success in his
activities for the progress of Azerbaijan.
The head of state expressed gratitude for the attention and
congratulations.
During the phone conversation, the presidents of Azerbaijan and
Kyrgyzstan expressed confidence that bilateral friendly and
brotherly relations between the countries will continue to develop
comprehensively, and exchanged views on the prospects for
relationships.
