President Ilham Aliyev Received Secretary General Of Organization Of Turkic States

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has
received Secretary General of the Organization of Turkic States
Kubanychbek Omuraliev.
MENAFN08022024000195011045ID1107827146
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.