Head Of Chechen Republic Congratulates President Ilham Aliyev On His Victory In Election

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Head of the Chechen Republic of the Russian Federation Ramzan
Kadyrov has congratulated President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Ilham Aliyev on his confident victory in the snap presidential
election, Azernews reports.
Ramzan Kadyrov made a post about it on its X account.
The post reads: "I cordially congratulate the esteemed Ilham
Aliyev on his election to the post of the President of the Republic
of Azerbaijan. The preliminary results of the election have become
known, and Ilham Heydarovich confidently takes the leading
position. Azerbaijani citizens` support manifests that Ilham
Heydarovich is a devoted leader of his people. High professionalism
and moral capabilities, experience, and the ability to adopt
complicated decisions have turned him into an irreplaceable leader
in the country`s political and social life."
Ramzan Kadyrov underscored Ilham Aliyev's fruitful domestic
policy, which embraces the development of vital social and economic
domains.
"Ilham Aliyev works tirelessly to strengthen diplomatic
relations with partner countries, especially Russia. It helps to
enhance mutually beneficial cooperation. I am confident that under
the leadership of Ilham Heydarovich, the country will continue its
dynamic development and further increase its authority towards
rapid progress,” Ramzan Kadyrov posted.
