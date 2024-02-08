President Putin Makes Phone Call To President Ilham Aliyev

(MENAFN- AzerNews) On February 8, President of the Russian Federation Vladimir
Putin made a phone call to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Ilham Aliyev, Azernews reports.
Vladimir Putin conveyed his congratulations to Ilham Aliyev on
his victory in the presidential election and wished him success in
his presidential activities for the development of Azerbaijan and
the prosperity of its people.
President Ilham Aliyev expressed his gratitude to Vladimir Putin
for the attention and congratulations.
The heads of state reaffirmed their confidence that allied and
strategic partnership relations would continue to develop in
various fields and discussed the prospects for cooperation.
MENAFN08022024000195011045ID1107827144
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.