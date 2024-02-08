               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

President Putin Makes Phone Call To President Ilham Aliyev


2/8/2024 5:13:07 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) On February 8, President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin made a phone call to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Azernews reports.

Vladimir Putin conveyed his congratulations to Ilham Aliyev on his victory in the presidential election and wished him success in his presidential activities for the development of Azerbaijan and the prosperity of its people.

President Ilham Aliyev expressed his gratitude to Vladimir Putin for the attention and congratulations.

The heads of state reaffirmed their confidence that allied and strategic partnership relations would continue to develop in various fields and discussed the prospects for cooperation.

MENAFN08022024000195011045ID1107827144

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search