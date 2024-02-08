Moldovan MP: I Witness Completely Transparent & Active Election

(MENAFN- AzerNews) "During my observations, I witnessed that the election process on February 7 was conducted completely transparently and actively," the head of the Moldova-Azerbaijan interparliamentary working group, Vitaliy Jakot, said at a briefing on the presidential elections, Azernews reports, citing secki-2024.

The representative of Moldova noted that he monitored the election process in the city of Khankendi, which was liberated from occupation.

"I was in Shusha two years ago. I saw the destroyed monuments and mosques. It affected me very badly. However, all monuments, including churches, were restored without any damage. When I went to Khankendi yesterday, my counterparts were very emotional along the way. It was a familiar sight to me.

I also had the opportunity to talk with people living in the liberated areas. There were people who became refugees from Khankendi and later returned to their land. They seemed very confident and optimistic. This feeling of certainty and confidence can overcome many things. In general, during our observations, we saw that the election process was fully transparent and active," he stressed.