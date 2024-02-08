Moldovan MP: I Witness Completely Transparent & Active Election

(MENAFN- AzerNews) "During my observations, I witnessed that the election process
on February 7 was conducted completely transparently and actively,"
the head of the Moldova-Azerbaijan interparliamentary working
group, Vitaliy Jakot, said at a briefing on the presidential
The representative of Moldova noted that he monitored the
election process in the city of Khankendi, which was liberated from
occupation.
"I was in Shusha two years ago. I saw the destroyed monuments
and mosques. It affected me very badly. However, all monuments,
including churches, were restored without any damage. When I went
to Khankendi yesterday, my counterparts were very emotional along
the way. It was a familiar sight to me.
I also had the opportunity to talk with people living in the
liberated areas. There were people who became refugees from
Khankendi and later returned to their land. They seemed very
confident and optimistic. This feeling of certainty and confidence
can overcome many things. In general, during our observations, we
saw that the election process was fully transparent and active," he
stressed.
