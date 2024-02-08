President Of Arab Parliament Congratulates Azerbaijan On Organizing Presidential Elections Successfully

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
"I congratulate Azerbaijan on organizing the extraordinary
presidential elections successfully," the president of the Arab
Parliament, Adel Abdulrahman Muhammed Al-Asumi said, Azernews reports, citing secki-2024.
"Yesterday we conducted observations in several polling
stations. We registered positive activeness in the polling stations
where we were. We have not recorded any interference. Everyone
demonstrated their free will.
I saw that the CEC had seriously prepared for the process.
Activeness was demonstrated in the election process. CEC had fully
implemented all procedures. We saw a large participation of local
and international observers," he said.
Al-Asumi noted that the elections were carried out in a
completely transparent manner: "We, as the Arab parliament, hail
this. We have expressed our thoughts in our written statement.
We have previously stated that we are participating as
observers. We did not encounter any negative situation in the rules
related to voter participation or the election process.
Transparency in the elections was at the desired level and we did
not encounter any election violations."
