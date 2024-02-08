Azerbaijan Food Safety Agency Carries Out Campaign Titled Reduce Sugar, Prolong Your Life!

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Azerbaijan Food Safety Agency (AQTA) continues its campaign entitled "Reduce sugar, prolong life!", Azernews reports.

Rashad Mahmudov, member of Milli Majlis, Honoured Doctor, has also joined the campaign, according to the agency's Information Support and Innovative Solutions Department.

Cardiovascular surgeon R. Mahmudov said in a video message in support of his campaign, "reduce sugar consumption, prolong life!" emphasising that daily per capita sugar consumption in Azerbaijan more than 3 times exceeds the norm set by the World Health Organisation.

And sugar consumption in excess leads to various diseases. The honoured doctor urged everyone to join the campaign to prevent this condition, reduce the amount of sugar consumed, and lead a healthier and safer life.

Please note that the "Reduce sugar consumption, prolong life!" campaign is being conducted to promote a healthy lifestyle among the public and encourage citizens to eat healthily, including consuming sugar according to the norms.

In addition to increasing the number of participants in the campaign, Agta is further expanding the propaganda and outreach work carried out in this regard. Educational information, booklets, and videos have been prepared and presented to the public.

Various TV and radio programs feature discussions with the participation of specialists from the agency and the Azerbaijan Food Safety Institute, as well as doctors, experts, nutrition engineers, and dieticians.