Azerbaijan Food Safety Agency Carries Out Campaign Titled Reduce Sugar, Prolong Your Life!

Azerbaijan Food Safety Agency (AQTA) continues its campaign
entitled "Reduce sugar, prolong life!", Azernews reports.
Rashad Mahmudov, member of Milli Majlis, Honoured Doctor, has
also joined the campaign, according to the agency's Information
Support and Innovative Solutions Department.
Cardiovascular surgeon R. Mahmudov said in a video message in
support of his campaign, "reduce sugar consumption, prolong life!"
emphasising that daily per capita sugar consumption in Azerbaijan
more than 3 times exceeds the norm set by the World Health
Organisation.
And sugar consumption in excess leads to various diseases. The
honoured doctor urged everyone to join the campaign to prevent this
condition, reduce the amount of sugar consumed, and lead a
healthier and safer life.
Please note that the "Reduce sugar consumption, prolong life!"
campaign is being conducted to promote a healthy lifestyle among
the public and encourage citizens to eat healthily, including
consuming sugar according to the norms.
In addition to increasing the number of participants in the
campaign, Agta is further expanding the propaganda and outreach
work carried out in this regard. Educational information, booklets,
and videos have been prepared and presented to the public.
Various TV and radio programs feature discussions with the
participation of specialists from the agency and the Azerbaijan
Food Safety Institute, as well as doctors, experts, nutrition
engineers, and dieticians.
