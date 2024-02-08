Russian Think Tank Head: Elections Held In Accordance With International Law

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Abbas Ganbay Read more

Sergey Markov, Director of the Institute for Political Studies, said at a press conference on the results of the extraordinary presidential elections that the elections were held in accordance with the country's constitution and the requirements of international legislation, Azernews reports.



S. Markov noted that we represent the group "Civic Dialogue". One of the goals of our group is election observation. We conducted observations at 30 polling stations, dividing them into four groups with a staff of 20 people.

"Based on our observations, I can say that there was a long queue in front of the polling stations. We predicted in advance a high level of voter turnout at the elections. For the first time in the history of modern Azerbaijan, the elections covered the entire territory of the country. All international organisations will have to recognise that the elections were held fairly and freely," Markov stressed.