Moroccan MP Says High Activity And Transparency Observed In Elections

We observed high activity and transparency in the elections, Azernews reports, citing the representative of the
Moroccan parliament, Tami Owazzani Touhami, telling at a briefing
on the results of the monitoring of the extraordinary presidential
elections held on February 7 in Azerbaijan.
"We witnessed high voter activity. In the elections, I would
like to mention one issue in particular, the election was held for
the first time in the entire territory of Azerbaijan, including in
the liberated territories. We visited 13 polling stations. We
observed high activity and transparency. Everything was well
organised. All voters voted freely," he said.
It is worth recalling that the snap presidential elections were
held in Azerbaijan on February 7. The candidacy of 7 people was
registered in the presidential elections. 5 of them were nominated
by political parties, and 2 were nominated on their own
initiative.
According to the preliminary results of the presidential
elections based on the data received from 93.35 percent of the
polling stations, Ilham Aliyev, the presidential candidate of the
New Azerbaijan Party, is leading with 92.05 percent of the
votes.
