Moroccan MP Says High Activity And Transparency Observed In Elections

Qabil Ashirov

We observed high activity and transparency in the elections, Azernews reports, citing the representative of the Moroccan parliament, Tami Owazzani Touhami, telling at a briefing on the results of the monitoring of the extraordinary presidential elections held on February 7 in Azerbaijan.

"We witnessed high voter activity. In the elections, I would like to mention one issue in particular, the election was held for the first time in the entire territory of Azerbaijan, including in the liberated territories. We visited 13 polling stations. We observed high activity and transparency. Everything was well organised. All voters voted freely," he said.

It is worth recalling that the snap presidential elections were held in Azerbaijan on February 7. The candidacy of 7 people was registered in the presidential elections. 5 of them were nominated by political parties, and 2 were nominated on their own initiative.

According to the preliminary results of the presidential elections based on the data received from 93.35 percent of the polling stations, Ilham Aliyev, the presidential candidate of the New Azerbaijan Party, is leading with 92.05 percent of the votes.