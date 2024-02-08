               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Ukrainian President Congratulates Ilham Aliyev On His Victory In Presidential Election


2/8/2024 5:13:01 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has congratulated President Ilham Aliyev on his confident victory in the snap presidential election, Azernews reports.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy made a post about it on his X social account.

“Congratulations to Ilham Aliyev on his reelection, and best wishes for continued success and productive work for the benefit of the people of Azerbaijan. I value mutual support for our states' sovereignty and territorial integrity.

We appreciate Azerbaijan's humanitarian and other assistance during this historic period in our country's fight for freedom. I value our constructive and trustworthy relationship with President Aliyev, as well as the practical cooperation between our teams.

I am confident that Ukraine and Azerbaijan's strategic relations will continue to strengthen,” Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized.

