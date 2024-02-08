Ukrainian President Congratulates Ilham Aliyev On His Victory In Presidential Election

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has congratulated
President Ilham Aliyev on his confident victory in the snap
presidential election, Azernews reports.
Volodymyr Zelenskyy made a post about it on his X social
account.
“Congratulations to Ilham Aliyev on his reelection, and best
wishes for continued success and productive work for the benefit of
the people of Azerbaijan. I value mutual support for our states'
sovereignty and territorial integrity.
We appreciate Azerbaijan's humanitarian and other assistance
during this historic period in our country's fight for freedom. I
value our constructive and trustworthy relationship with President
Aliyev, as well as the practical cooperation between our teams.
I am confident that Ukraine and Azerbaijan's strategic relations
will continue to strengthen,” Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized.
