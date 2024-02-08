President Ilham Aliyev Receives Secretary General Of TURKPA And Head Of International Election Observation Mission

( MENAFN - AzerNews) Azerbaijani President, Ilham Aliyev, has received Mehmet Süreyya Er, the Secretary General of the Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic States (TURKPA), and Osman Mesten, the head of the TURKPA international election observation mission and member of the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye, Azernews reports.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.