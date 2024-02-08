Plascred Circular Innovations Inc. Begins Trading On The Frankfurt Stock Exchange, Provides Corporate Overview

(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - February 8, 2024) - PlasCred Circular Innovations Inc. (CSE: PLAS) (FSE: XV2) (the " Company " or " PlasCred "), a transformative leader in the plastic waste upcycling sector, is proud to reflect on a remarkable year, PlasCred stands at the forefront of the plastic waste upcycling sector, having achieved a series of transformative milestones that underscore our commitment to innovation, sustainability, and strategic growth.

Introduction and Vision: PlasCred emerged with a pioneering vision to transform the plastic waste crisis into an opportunity for sustainable development. By leveraging advanced patent pending upcycling technologies, we aim to mitigate environmental impact and foster a circular economy, turning plastic waste into valuable resources. Our listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) marked a new chapter in PlasCred's story. This strategic milestone not only underscores the confidence of the investor community in our vision and capabilities but also opens new avenues for growth, investment, and innovation.

Technological Success: The Primus pilot plant, commissioned in May 2023, stands as a groundbreaking achievement for PlasCred, showcasing our innovative approach to upcycling plastic waste. Through patent-pending technology, the plant efficiently converts mixed plastic waste into high-quality renewable green condensate, a sustainable alternative to traditional fossil fuels. This success not only enhances our processing capabilities but also exemplifies a scalable and replicable model for global sustainability efforts, marking a significant step towards reducing plastic pollution and advancing circular economy principles.

Strategic Partnerships: PlasCred has significantly enhanced its operational and strategic capabilities through pivotal alliances with CN Rail and Palantir Technologies Inc. By integrating Palantir's Foundry AI software, we will be able to leverage cutting-edge data analytics and AI-driven insights to optimize our upcycling processes, improving efficiency and scalability. This software empowers us with real-time decision-making capabilities, ensuring our operations are as effective and impactful as possible.

Meanwhile, our partnership with CN Rail taps into an unparalleled logistics network, offering seamless and efficient transportation solutions across North America. This logistical prowess ensures the swift and reliable movement of plastic waste feedstock, critical to scaling our upcycling efforts and meeting demand. Together, these partnerships fortify our logistical, analytical, and sustainability frameworks, propelling PlasCred towards our goal of leading the plastic waste upcycling industry across North America and beyond.

Certification and Sustainability: Our pursuit of ISCC PLUS certification with SCS Global Services and engagement with Verra for the verification of plastic credits significantly deepen our environmental commitment. The ISCC PLUS certification ensures our adherence to rigorous sustainability and responsible sourcing standards, affirming our products' environmental integrity. Simultaneously, partnering with Verra for the verification of plastic credits allows us to contribute to a transparent and credible market for trading plastic credits, further driving our mission towards reducing plastic waste. This comprehensive approach underscores our dedication to sustainability, making a tangible impact on the environment through verified actions and responsible practices .

Looking ahead, PlasCred is unwavering in our commitment to pioneering paths in innovation, sustainability, and expansion. Our journey, fueled by passion and purpose, has us poised for exciting future opportunities. "As we celebrate our achievements, we're also eagerly anticipating the introduction of our proposed Maximus plant, a critical step in scaling our impact," states Troy Lupul, President & CEO. "Our progress is a beacon of what's possible when dedication meets vision, illustrating our commitment to creating a sustainable future."

About PlasCred Circular Innovations Inc.

PlasCred is at the forefront of rebalancing the future of plastics. The company is transforming plastic waste by granting it a valuable second life. With a vision of advancing towards a climate-positive future, PlasCred aspires to be among the largest advanced plastic waste upcycler's in North America and globally. Their groundbreaking patent-pending technology is set to revolutionize the approach to plastic waste management and upcycling.

PlasCred is also developing strategic partnerships with CN Rail, Palantir Technologies Inc., and Fibreco Export Inc., providing PlasCred with unparalleled operational intelligence and logistics support across North America and globally for transportation and handling of plastic waste. Further information on PlasCred, see their YouTube channel and website located at @PlasCredInc and

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Troy Lupul - President & CEO

Contact Information

For more information please contact:

PlasCred Circular Innovations Inc.

Troy Lupul

+1 403-430-3004 - Email: ...

Forward-looking Statements

This news release contains certain statements that may constitute forward-looking information under applicable securities laws. All statements, other than those of historical fact, which address activities, events, outcomes, results, developments, performance, or achievements that PlasCred anticipates or expects may or will occur in the future (in whole or in part) should be considered forward-looking information. Often, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or variations including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or statements formed in the future tense or indicating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" (or other variations of the forgoing) be taken, occur, be achieved, or come to pass. Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions, including expectations and assumptions concerning the metaverse and the Company's growth plan. While PlasCred considers these assumptions to be reasonable, based on information currently available, they may prove to be incorrect. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks, including, without limitation, risks associated with general economic conditions; adverse industry events; future legislative, tax and regulatory developments. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive and other risks set out in public disclosure recorded and filed under the Company's profile on . Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions, or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. For more information on the risk, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause anticipated opportunities and actual results to differ materially, please refer to the public filings of PlasCred Circular Innovations Inc. which are available on SEDAR at .

Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and reflect our expectations as of the date hereof, and thus are subject to change thereafter. PlasCred Circular Innovations Inc. disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (operated by CNSX Markets Inc.) has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this press release.







To view the source version of this press release, please visit

SOURCE: PlasCred Circular Innovations Inc.