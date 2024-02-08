S. Korea Hopes More Arms Exports To Mideast

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, Feb 8 (KUNA) -- South Korean Defense Minister Shin Won-sik said Thursday that his country is expected to bag more arms contracts in the Middle East this year by building on the momentum from a large-scale missile interceptor deal in Saudi Arabia, Yonhap News Agency reported.

Shin shared his optimism for more weapons deals as he returned from a three-nation trip to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Saudi Arabia and Qatar. The minister's week-long tour focused on boosting arms industry cooperation.

Saudi Arabia on Tuesday disclosed that it had signed a USD 3.2 billion deal with South Korean defense firm LIG Nex1 for mid-range surface-air-to missiles (M-SAM II) in November, according to the report.

"The announcement of the M-SAM II contract is just the beginning and more contracts will continue to follow," Shin said in a meeting with reporters in Seoul, without going into details. It marked LIG Nex1's second overseas sales of the M-SAM II following a deal with the UAE in January 2022.

Shin also said he explained the sixth-generation fighter jet development plan to Saudi officials during his visit to the kingdom.

A defense ministry official said the two sides have not yet agreed to jointly develop the next-generation fighter jet, which still remains in the conceptual phase.

South Korea plans to develop a sixth-generation fighter jet based on the KF-21, which incorporates cutting-edge technologies to fly unmanned, swarming drones alongside the fighter aircraft.

Shin said he also had constructive discussions with UAE and Qatari officials during his trip, expressing hope for arms deals later this year. (end)

