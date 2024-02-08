Kuwait Moh Stresses Health Service Digitalization

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 8 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti Minister of Health Dr. Ahmad Al-Awadhi said on Thursday his ministry commits itself to applying the government work program involving primary medical care and service digitalization.

The minister made the remark after opening the annual conference on Diagnostic Imaging Updates, held in Kuwait from February 7-10.

The minister said the government program embraces a plan to develop primary health care, new clinics and personnel training as part of the ministry's holistic development drive.

He underlined that the ministry is keen on drawing upon cutting-edge technology and promising opportunities so as to provide better health services to patients, adding that the conference will look into several challenges, including artificial intelligence.

The minister pointed out that such scientific gatherings offer significant opportunities for the conferees to share future views and expertise with a view to propping up scientific and professional cooperation.

For her part, Dr. Asma'a Al-Failakawi, Chairman of the Diagnostic Imaging Updates conference and Head of the Diagnostic Radiology Department at Al Amiri Hospital, said the event hosts several world and national experts and consultants in the field of diagnostic radiology.

The conference offers a comprehensive update in the fields of breast, cardiac and gastrointestinal imaging through lectures and interactive sessions with an emphasis on artificial intelligence, she said. (end)

