Weight Loss Market Share, Size, Trends, Segments And Forecast By 2024-32

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) IMARC Group's report titled“ Weight Loss Market Report by Diet (Supplements, Meals, Beverages), Equipment Type (Fitness Equipment, Surgical Equipment), Service (Fitness Centers and Health Clubs, Consulting Service, Surgical Clinics, Online Weight Loss Programs, and Others), Gender (Men, Women), Age Group (Below 15 Years, 15 to 30 Years, 31 to 60 Years, Above 60 Years), and Region 2024-2032 “. The global weight loss market size reached US$ 275.1 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 544.7 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 7.89% during 2024-2032.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Global Weight Loss Industry:

Increasing Health Awareness:

The weight loss market is significantly driven by the growing awareness of health and wellness among individuals worldwide. With the rise in obesity rates and associated health risks, such as diabetes, heart disease, and hypertension, more people are seeking ways to manage their weight effectively. This heightened health consciousness is fuelled by easy access to health-related information through the internet, social media, and health apps, encouraging individuals to adopt healthier lifestyles. Consequently, there is a surge in demand for weight loss products and services, including dietary supplements, meal replacements, fitness equipment, and wellness programs, as people aim for sustainable weight management solutions.

Government Initiatives:

Government policies and actions exert a significant influence on shaping the weight loss market. In numerous countries, governments have implemented programs and initiatives aimed at increasing awareness regarding the significance of maintaining a healthy weight and the risks associated with obesity. These initiatives often encompass public awareness campaigns, school-based nutrition programs, and subsidies for nutritious foods. Furthermore, regulations pertaining to the advertising and labeling of food products wield substantial sway over consumer preferences and industry practices. For example, mandatory calorie disclosure on restaurant menus and limitations on the promotion of unhealthy foods, particularly to children, carry substantial weight.

Technological Advancements:

Technological advancements have played a pivotal role in shaping the weight loss market. Innovations such as wearable devices, fitness apps, and online weight management programs offer personalized solutions, making it easier for individuals to track their progress, set goals, and stay motivated. These technologies provide real-time feedback on physical activity, dietary intake, and overall health metrics, empowering users with data to make informed decisions about their weight loss journey. Moreover, the integration of artificial intelligence and machine learning in these tools enhances the personalization of weight loss plans, catering to the unique needs of each individual. As technology continues to evolve, its integration into weight loss strategies is expected to attract more consumers seeking convenient and effective ways to lose weight.

Leading Companies Operating in the Global Weight Loss Industry:



Apollo Endosurgery Inc.

Brunswick Naturopathy

Gold's Gym International Inc.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd.

Jenny Craig Inc.

Johnson & Johnson

Johnson Health Tech. Co. Ltd.

Kellogg Company

Medtronic plc

Nutrisystem Inc.

TECHNOGYM S.p.A

The Simply Good Foods Company WW International Inc.

Weight Loss Market Report Segmentation:

By Diet:





Supplements

Meals Beverages

Beverages represented the largest segment as they are easy to prepare and consume, which is escalating their demand among busy individuals.

By Equipment Type:



Fitness Equipment



Cardiovascular Equipment



Strength Training Equipment

Others

Surgical Equipment



Minimally Invasive/ Bariatric Equipment Non-Invasive Equipment

Fitness equipment (cardiovascular equipment) dominate the market as they burn calories and reduce body fat.



By Service:



Fitness Centers and Health Clubs

Consulting Service

Surgical Clinics

Online Weight Loss Programs Others

Online weight loss programs holds the largest share in the market as they are affordable than in-person coaching or gym memberships.

By Gender:



Men Women

Women represented the largest segment as they are more concerned about their health and well-being and physical appearance.

By Age Group:



Below 15 Years

15 to 30 Years

31 to 60 Years Above 60 Years

15 to 30 years represented the largest segment as this age group has increasing influence of educational institutions, social media, and family environments.

Market Breakup by Region:



North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa

Weight Loss Market Trends:

The weight loss market is witnessing a surge in digital health and wellness solutions. Mobile apps, wearables, and online platforms offer personalized diet and fitness plans, enabling users to track their progress and achieve weight management goals. Besides, consumers are embracing holistic approaches to weight loss, focusing not only on calorie counting but also on overall well-being. This trend includes mindfulness, mental health, and sustainable lifestyle changes as key components of weight management. Moreover, plant-based diets and sustainable eating practices are gaining popularity. Consumers are opting for vegetarian and vegan diets, emphasizing environmentally friendly food choices and promoting weight loss as a byproduct.

