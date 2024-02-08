Catechin Market Size 2024, Share, Industry Demand, Opportunity And Forecast To 20232

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) According to IMARC Group, the global catechin market size reached US$ 19.8 Million in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 29.4 Million by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.5% during 2024-2032.

Catechin is a natural phenolic phytochemical found in cocoa, berries, and green tea leaves. It is extracted using solvent extraction, microwave-assisted extraction (MAE), ultrasound-assisted extraction (UAE), supercritical fluid extraction (SFE), and high hydrostatic pressure (HHPE) processes. Catechin is a rich source of antioxidant and antimicrobial properties which prevent arthritis, diabetes, obesity, infections, and cardiovascular diseases (CVDs). Green tea is one of the most common and widely used sources for catechin extraction worldwide. Due to its ability to recover cognitive functions associated with neurodegenerative diseases, catechin has gained prominence across the globe.

Catechin Market Trends:

The global catechin market is primarily driven by the associated benefits of catechin as it contains anti-oxidative, hypertensive, inflammatory, proliferative, thrombogenic, and hyperlipidemic properties. Catechin also has beneficial effects on counterbalancing neurodegenerative events associated with aging. The growing health consciousness among consumer has resulted in the adoption of healthier dietary habits and food products, thus propelling the demand for catechin in everyday diet. In addition, the surging popularity for fortified foods among consumers is also augmenting the market growth.

The rising applications of catechin in the nutraceutical industry are also catalyzing the product demand. Catechin is extensively used in dietary supplements as they affect molecular mechanisms involved in angiogenesis, extracellular matrix degradation, cell death regulation, and multi-drug resistance in cancers. The rising number of clinical trials that determine the benefits of catechins on counterbalancing neurodegenerative events are facilitating the market growth. Furthermore, extensive research and development (R&D) activities in the healthcare industry to develop targeted dietary supplements are also anticipated to impel market growth in the upcoming years.

