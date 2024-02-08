Directed Energy Weapons Market Size 2024, Share, Demand, Industry Trends And Forecast To 2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group)
According to IMARC Group, the global directed energy weapons market size reached US$ 7.4 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 29.5 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 16.4% during 2024-2032.
Directed energy weapons (DEWs) are a type of weapon system that uses directed energy to damage or destroy a target. They operate by focusing energy in the form of electromagnetic waves or particles to target and damage the intended object. DEWs include laser weapons, microwave weapons, and particle beam weapons. They are designed to provide a variety of military and security capabilities, including anti-personnel, anti-material, and anti-aircraft capabilities. DEWs provide a precise and lethal response to a threat, with the ability to strike at long ranges with great accuracy.
Directed Energy Weapons Market Trends:
The increasing military and defense spending represents a significant factor driving the market growth across the globe. In line with this, directed energy weapons are being developed and deployed to provide advanced capabilities for the military, including anti-aircraft, anti-missile, and counter-UAV capabilities, thus driving the market growth. The rising demand for non-lethal weapons, which are used for crowd control and other law enforcement purposes, is further contributing to the growth of the market. The market is also driven by advances in laser technology, which have led to the development of high-power laser weapons that can be used for a variety of applications. The increasing threat of terrorism, coupled with the rising use of satellites for communication, navigation, and intelligence gathering are creating a positive outlook for the market.
Competitive Landscape With Key Players:
The competitive landscape of the directed energy weapons market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Some of these key players include:
Applied Companies BAE Systems Plc L3harris Technologies Inc. Lockheed Martin Corporation Moog Inc. Northrop Grumman Corporation Qinetiq Group PLC Raytheon Technologies Corporation Rheinmetall Aktiengesellschaft Textron Inc. The Boeing Company
Key Market Segmentation:
The report has segmented the global directed energy weapons market based on type, application, technology, end use and region.
Breakup by Type:
Breakup by Application:
Homeland Security Defense
Breakup by Technology:
High Energy Laser
Chemical Laser Fiber Laser Free Electron Laser Solid -State Laser High Power Microwave Particle Beam
Breakup by End Use:
Ship Based Land Vehicles Airborne Gun Shot
Breakup by Region:
North America Asia Pacific Europe Latin America Middle East and Africa
Key Highlights of the Report:
Market Performance (2018-2023) Market Outlook (2024-2032) Market Trends Market Drivers and Success Factors Impact of COVID-19 Value Chain Analysis Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
