Elon Musk Was Named The Person Of The Year 2021 By Time's

(MENAFN- Khaama Press)

Time magazine's decision to make Tesla billionaire Elon Musk its person of the year for 2021 has been criticized because of his attitude to tax, opposition to unions, and playing down the dangers of Covid.



Musk, who is also the founder and chief executive of space exploration company SpaceX, recently passed Amazon founder Jeff Bezos as the world's wealthiest person as the rising price of Tesla shares pushed his net worth to around $300bn (£227bn).



Describing him as a“clown, genius, edgelord, visionary, industrialist, showman”, Time cited the breadth of Musk's endeavors, from his founding of SpaceX in 2002 to his hand in the creation of the alternative energy company SolarCity in addition to Tesla, the most valuable car company in the world.

Musk has a soft handshake and an even voice that expresses exasperation, joy, and breathtaking ambition in the same quiet register. Tesla may be the principal source of his stupendous wealth and fame, as well as his greatest impact on the planet to date. But it is space that animates his wildest, most extreme ambitions.

Last year, he was named businessman of the year 2020 by Fortune.

