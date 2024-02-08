Netdragon Introduces EDA Platform With A Focus On Metaverse Education

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) HONG KONG, Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited ("NetDragon" or "the Company," with Hong Kong Stock Code: 777), a global leader in building internet communities, is excited to unveil the strategic vision and core features of EDA, its metaverse education platform currently under development.

Focused on K-12 education, EDA introduces a novel education approach that emphasizes exploratory and experiential learning, designed to significantly enhance student engagement and learning effectiveness. By integrating rich, visualized content and interesting storylines in an expansive ecosystem, EDA facilitates a profound learning experience that engages students' imaginations and fosters a deeper understanding of knowledges. Adhering to a student-centric approach, EDA customizes learning journeys and content recommendations, and tailors resources to align with individual interests and aspirations, thus optimizing learning outcomes and efficiency. EDA's content rollout will initially focus on science related subjects, such as physics, chemistry, and biology, and will extend across a broad spectrum of subjects over time.

EDA aims at revolutionizing education by delivering contents in the form of education games. The emphasis on gamified learning is in line with the emerging trend towards exploratory and experiential learning in the new era of metaverse education. The objective is not only to dramatically engage learners' interest with immersive games, but also to increase the efficiency of learning through personalized learning paths and customized teaching methodologies. Such an approach encourages learners to take an active role in their education, engaging in a full cycle of study, practice, assessment, and evaluation. In addition, EDA will open the platform up for our community of educators, who will be empowered to seamlessly transform their conventional teaching materials with innovative tools and contents to interactive and enjoyable learning journeys in the metaverse.

The EDA platform will feature an AI-enhanced content development toolkit and an interactive community platform, which will enable the production of high-quality user-generated content (UGC) and facilitate users' interaction, sharing and learning discussions. Such collaborative engagement amongst teachers and students on the platform will also put EDA in a position to bridge the gap between online and offline education experiences.

Dr. Dejian Liu, Founder and Chairman of NetDragon, commented: "The vision of EDA is to democratize access to premier digital learning resources, leveling the playing field for learners everywhere.

As we enter 2024, we are right at the brink of entering a new phase of strategic evolution that positions EDA as a key driver of innovation and growth. EDA is a collaborative engine designed to reinvent the educational landscape, and with this platform, we are committed to delivering an education experience that is the most effective, efficient and experiential that one could ever imagine."

About NetDragon

Websoft Holdings Limited

NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited (HKSE: 0777) is a global leader in building internet communities with a long track record of developing and scaling multiple internet and mobile platforms that impact hundreds of millions of users, including previous establishments of China's first online gaming portal, 17173, and China's most influential smartphone app store platform, 91 Wireless.

Established in 1999, NetDragon is one of the most reputable and well-known online game developers in China with a history of successful game titles including Eudemons Online, Heroes Evolved, Conquer Online and Under Oath. In recent years, NetDragon has also started to scale its online education business on the back of vision to create the largest global online learning community, and to bring best-in-class learning solutions to every school around the world.

