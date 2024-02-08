Ennov Acquires Calyx's Enterprise Technology Division & Consolidates Its Unified Life Sciences Compliance Cloud Platform

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) The acquisition of Calyx's Enterprise Technology by Ennov marks a significant leap in creating the ultimate cloud-based compliance platform for Life Sciences.

- Olivier Pâris, Ennov's CEO

PARIS, FRANCE, February 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Ennov , the provider of the only unified compliance platform for Life Sciences – a highly configurable software architecture that provides a consistent user experience and eliminates data silos – is pleased to announce the strategic acquisition of the 'Enterprise Technology' division from Calyx . This significant move marks a new chapter in Ennov's commitment to delivering comprehensive and cutting-edge solutions that meet the evolving needs of the life sciences sector.

Calyx Enterprise Technology, legally separated from Parexel in 2021, is a provider of mission-critical eClinical and eRegulatory solutions. Calyx Enterprise Technology has global operations (primarily in the US and UK/EU) servicing blue-chip pharma with long-standing relationships as well as middle-sized biotechs and CROs. With over 60,000 studies carried out, involving more than 140,000 patients and more than 1 million submissions, Calyx Enterprise Technology has been providing long-term solutions to leading global drug development companies.

The acquisition of 'Enterprise Technology' is a strategic action that aligns seamlessly with Ennov's strategy of offering the only unified, robust, and cost-effective cloud-based platform for compliance solutions - quality, regulatory, pharmacovigilance, clinical, and transparency management - in the Life Sciences market. By integrating 'Enterprise Technology' into its portfolio, Ennov is set to offer a broader range of solutions that drive efficiency, compliance, and innovation for life sciences organizations worldwide, from small to medium size to Top Tier Global clients.

"Our mission at Ennov has always been to empower life sciences organizations with the most efficient and compliant software solutions," said Olivier Pâris, President of Ennov. "The acquisition of 'Enterprise Technology' from Calyx is a testament to our commitment to this mission. This move expands our global footprint, reinforcing our position as a key life sciences software industry player." We were looking to build on the long-term development of our solutions and offer our customers the most attractive prospects, working with a reliable partner who is committed to the sector and technologically advanced. "With Ennov, we are confident we have met our match" confirmed David Herron, CEO of Calyx.

'Enterprise Technology' brings to Ennov a suite of advanced solutions that complement Ennov's existing product range, offering clients an even more comprehensive set of tools to navigate the complex regulatory landscape. The integration of this technology will provide clients with seamless access to a wider array of services, from clinical trial management to regulatory submissions and beyond.

The acquisition is expected to be completed by March 31, subject to customary closing conditions. Following the acquisition, Ennov plans to integrate 'Enterprise Technology' into its operations while ensuring a smooth transition for clients and employees. This integration will leverage the strengths of both organizations to deliver enhanced value and support to clients worldwide.

Ennov was advised by Advance Capital as a Transaction Service firm and by Levine Keszler (M&A Global & France), Keystone Law (UK), Manatt (USA), S&R Associates (India), and DJS Avocats (France),

Calyx was advised by Crosstree as its exclusive financial advisor.

About Ennov

Ennov provides a comprehensive software platform to manage the most demanding processes of life sciences organizations in a compliant and efficient way. With over 20 years of experience, Ennov's cloud-based solutions cover Regulatory Affairs, Pharmacovigilance, Quality, Clinical, and Document Management. Dedicated to innovation and excellence, Ennov's solutions are used by more than 500 companies and 150,000 users worldwide, helping them to bring their products to market faster while maintaining compliance with regulatory requirements.

For more information about Ennov, please visit: /

About Calyx

Through innovative eClinical solutions and services, Calyx turns the uncertain into the reliable, helping bring new medical treatments to market faster. With deep expertise in clinical development and more than 25 years of supporting trial sponsors and clinical research organizations (CROs), Calyx harnesses that intelligence and activates its potential to solve complex problems, deliver fast insights, and get new drugs to market every day.

CTMS | EDC | IRT | Medical Imaging | RIM

For more information about Calyx, please visit:

