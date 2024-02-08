(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- California Mesothelioma Victims Center

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, February 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The California Mesothelioma Victims Center is urging the family of a mechanic or machinist who has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma in San Diego, Los Angeles, Riverside, Orange, or Ventura County to please call LA based attorney Andy Waters of Waters & Kraus at 866-714-6466. Not only is Andy Waters one of the leading mesothelioma lawyers in California-he is also one of the nation's leading mesothelioma attorneys-and he consistently gets the best compensation results for his clients. Machinists and mechanics with mesothelioma frequently undervalue the potential of their financial compensation claim.

The group says. "We do not want a person with mesothelioma in Southern California to shortchange themselves when it comes to compensation because they hired less than the most capable lawyers-especially if we are talking about a mechanic or machinist. A mechanic or machinist could have had daily exposure to asbestos that might be right up there with a shipyard worker. If your husband or dad is a current or former mechanic or machinist and he has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma anywhere in Southern California please call Los Angeles based attorney Andy Waters of Waters & Kraus at 866-714-6466. We are certain you will be very glad you did."

The California Mesothelioma Victims Center is a passionate advocate for people with mesothelioma in Los Angeles, San Pedro, San Diego, San Jose, San Francisco, Fresno, Irvine, Oakland, Long Beach, Anaheim, Bakersfield, Riverside, Sacramento, Stockton or anywhere else in California.

Suggestions from the Mesothelioma Victims Center for people with mesothelioma in California or nationwide on how to increase potential financial compensation:

*“Do you recall the specifics of how you were exposed to asbestos at work, in the military or both-and when this exposure occurred? This is incredibly important information.

*“Do you recall the names of coworkers who might have witnessed your exposure to asbestos?

*“Did you have more than one job where you might have been exposed to asbestos?

*“Do your medical records include a biopsy that confirms the mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer?"

Important Note:“If your loved one died from confirmed mesothelioma in California or any other state within the last two years and the compensation process was never begun because of COVID or other reasons-please call us at 866-714-6466.”

If a person with mesothelioma anywhere else in the nation-or their family members would like some suggestions as to what lawyer-law firm to call-please call the Mesothelioma Victims Center anytime at 866-714-6466-"we have assembled the most amazing mesothelioma attorneys in the nation-and we would be honored to make recommendations."

Michael Thomas

California Mesothelioma Victims Center

+1 866-714-6466

email us here