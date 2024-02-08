               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
King, Queen, Crown Prince Visit King Hussein's Tomb


2/8/2024 4:48:58 AM

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, Feb. 7 (Petra) Their Majesties King Abdullah II and Queen Rania Al Abdullah visited the tomb of the late King Hussein on Wednesday, on the 25th anniversary of his passing.
Their Royal Highnesses Prince El Hassan bin Talal and Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II, as well as several Royal family members and senior officials visited the tomb.

