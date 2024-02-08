King, Queen, Crown Prince Visit King Hussein's Tomb

Amman, Feb. 7 (Petra) Their Majesties King Abdullah II and Queen Rania Al Abdullah visited the tomb of the late King Hussein on Wednesday, on the 25th anniversary of his passing.Their Royal Highnesses Prince El Hassan bin Talal and Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II, as well as several Royal family members and senior officials visited the tomb.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.