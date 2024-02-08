Qatari Team Qualifies For Asian Cup Final, Faces National Team On Saturda

Doha, Feb. 7 (Petra) -- The Qatari national football team qualified for the final match of the Asian Cup held in Qatar after defeating the Iranian team in the semi-final match on Wednesday.The national team will meet its Qatari counterpart on Saturday in the final match.The national team has reached the Asian Cup final match for the first time in its history.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.