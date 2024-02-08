Communications Ministry SG Talks 'Great Developments' Under King's Leadership

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, February 7 (Petra) -- Secretary-General of the Communications Ministry Zaid Nawaiseh Wednesday said, "Since His Majesty King Abdullah assumed his constitutional powers in 1999, Jordan has achieved more achievements in various fields despite the major challenges facing the Kingdom."During a phone call on Jordanian radio on the occasion of the silver jubilee of the King's Accession to the Throne, Nawaiseh reviewed the "great development" in media during the reign of His Majesty the King.He said that 39 radio stations and 20 television channels operate in Jordan, adding that there are 216 publishing and advertising institutions, 18 newspapers, 57 specialised paper publications and more than 130 news websites.He noted the establishment of the Jordanian Media City in 2001, the Royal Film Commission in 2003 and the Ministry of Government Communications in 2022.Nawaeseh said the Jordan Media Institute was established in 2013, adding that the Media Authority was established to become the legal successor to the Department of Publications and Publishing and the Audiovisual Media Authority in 2014.