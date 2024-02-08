25 Years Of Progress: Sustainable Development Initiatives Transforming Jordan's Governorates, 7Th Add

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Ajloun Governorate: Blueprint for Development RenaissanceOver the past quarter-century, Ajloun Governorate has undergone a profound development renaissance, significantly enhancing the quality of life and services for its citizens while propelling the region's progress.Renowned for its climate, natural beauty, and topography, Ajloun has emerged as a magnet for tourism, offering a wealth of attractions.A standout project, the Ajloun cable car, has not only created over 100 permanent job opportunities but has also bolstered tourist numbers, catalyzing economic growth.Further milestones include the establishment of the Ajloun Forest Natural Reserve in 2004, the Souss Tourist Park, and the Ajloun Travel Complex in 2014, the rehabilitation of the area surrounding the Ajloun Grand Mosque and the sports complex in 2010, the construction of the Kafranja Sports Club building in 2011, and the opening of an adventure games project in the Ajloun forest reserve.In the healthcare sphere, the inauguration of the Princess Haya Bint Al Hussein Military Hospital stands as a significant achievement, serving nearly half a million residents across Ajloun and Jerash. Additionally, the opening of the new Al-Iman Governmental Hospital, equipped with modern facilities and staffed with qualified personnel, has greatly improved healthcare access. Meanwhile, 31 comprehensive, primary, and subsidiary health centers have been established to extend medical services.In the housing sector, efforts have been directed towards providing shelter for needy families, with the construction of 53 units at a cost of JD600,000 in the first phase and 76 units at a cost of JD1.6 million in the second, demonstrating a commitment to social welfare. Additionally, 16 housing units were built in the Arjan area, and work is underway to construct 100 new units.The Vocational Training Institute has played a pivotal role in empowering youth by equipping them with market-relevant skills along with the establishment of the Teachers' Club and the Agricultural Complex to preserve and manufacture agricultural products, in addition to implementing the naming and numbering project to save time and effort, as well as implementing the Ajloun Rural and Tourist Market Project. The intensive employment project provides job opportunities for the unemployed, in addition to infrastructure and rehabilitation projects.Education has been a focal point, with the establishment of 130 public, private, and charter schools, along with the inauguration of the Abbeen Comprehensive Secondary School for Girls in 2005.Meanwhile, initiatives like the Military Retirees Club underscore royal appreciation for veterans' sacrifices. This includes the inauguration of the Military Retirees Club at an estimated cost of JD3 million, with an area of 2,800 square meters. The club includes two wedding halls, each of which can accommodate about 600 people, a meeting hall, a library, a cafeteria, a dining hall, a five-a-side court, and a ground floor for services.Social development initiatives have seen the construction of homes for underprivileged families, the establishment of health centers, and the implementation of productive projects to empower young individuals. Notable infrastructure projects include the Kafranja Dam with a capacity of 7.8 million cubic meters and a cost estimated at JD29 million, the urban village, the cultural center, and Ajloun Court building.In the youth sector, the opening of 11 centers, 7 sports clubs, and the Ajloun Youth Complex in 2002 has provided a platform for recreational activities, fostering community engagement and talent development.More to follow...