University Of Jordan Signs Agreements With 5 Turkish Universities

Amman, February 7 (Petra) -- The University of Jordan (UJ) Wednesday signed agreements and memos with five universities based in Turkey.A delegation of the Turkish Council of Higher Education (CoHE) and presidents of Turkish universities signed in Amman academic exchange agreements with UJ as part of the Erasmus Plus programme.UJ President Dr Nazir Obeidat said the university hopes to increase cooperation with Turkish universities in training, research and teaching the Turkish language.For his part, CoHE Prof Dr Huseyin Karaman said the Turkish Council "will do everything in its power to support the Turkish language programme at the University of Jordan," adding that 8,000 Jordanians are enrolled in Turkish universities.