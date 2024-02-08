Legendary music icon Jubin Nautiyal to bring latest hits to Global Village

(MENAFN- Current Global) UAE, Dubai, February 5, 2024 – Global Village, the UAE and wider region's leading multicultural family destination for culture, shopping, and entertainment, is thrilled to bring the legendary Indian singer, Jubin Nautiyal, to its Main Stage on February 15, 2024, at 8 PM.

Known as the voice behind Bollywood’s most famous tunes, Jubin Nautiyal has garnered a large fan base with his diverse discography and soulful voice. He made his Bollywood debut with the song ‘Ek Mulakat’ from Sonali Cable and since then has released hits like 'Raatan Lambiyan' from ‘Shershah’, 'Zindagi' from ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’, 'Manike' from Thank God, ‘Kaabil Hoon’ from ‘Kaabil’, ‘Tujhe Kitna Chahein Aur Hum’ from ‘Kabir Singh’, ‘The Humma Song’ from ‘Ok Jaanu’ and much more.

Jubin Nautiyal’s love for music started at the age of four, through classical music and swiftly picked up the instrumental skills for the guitar, drums and piano. The musical icon debuted his skills on X Factor India in 2011 and has since won various accolades and widespread recognition.

Nautiyal will be the latest in Global Village’s Season 28 concerts series, known for bringing world-class entertainment to Dubai and providing its guests a diverse cultural experience to its visitors.

Concerts at the Main Stage are open to all guests inside the park, with designated areas for families and ladies. Entry tickets can be purchased through the Global Village official website, or award-winning mobile app.





