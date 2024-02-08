KIDSPACE, A New Dubai-Based Expo By Dmg Events Will Showcase US$67Bn Children's Sector To Retailers And Distributors

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, February 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Global exhibitions and publishing company dmg events has announced a new trade show centred around children's interior design, furniture, mobility, technology, and apparel that will launch in the Middle East this June. Taking place at the Dubai World Trade Centre from June 4-6, KIDSPACE will debut this year and will take place alongside its four co-located shows, INDEX, The Hotel Show, WORKSPACE, and The Leisure Show. The new exhibition will assemble and showcase the transformation of safe and ergonomic spaces where babies and toddlers up to the age of three can live, sleep, learn, and play.“The children's sector has never had a B2B showcase of its own, irrespective of the volume of young families in the Middle East and North Africa – KIDSPACE is set to rectify this long-held omission,” said Elaine O'Connell, Vice President – Design and Hospitality at dmg events.“This region has rapidly become an admired and aspirational location for international expatriate families with children because of its career prospects and favourable tax system. This naturally leads to an increased demand on retailers to expand their range and product offering within the category.”“The market for baby products is showing an upward trajectory worldwide, and it's time this sector is recognised as a powerful economic development force that can be enhanced through carefully curated event platforms. Globally, the baby care sector is estimated to be worth more than US$67 billion, with strong growth forecasts in years to come.”KIDSPACE will showcase the latest trends in the mother and child products industry, early childhood care and education, modern parenting, furniture, mobility, technology, and sustainable and organic products. These sectors are increasingly transforming to meet the growing demand for more intuitive equipment. The show floor will be segmented into eight product tracks spanning: furniture; room décor; mobility equipment, including prams; strollers and car seats; education and play areas; care and hygiene; technology, safety, and security; stationery and gifts; textiles and clothing and licensing. The product range is designed to attract an audience of buyers, distributors, specialist retailers, e-commerce platforms, property developers, nurseries, and learning centres.“The show will also comprise exclusive networking events, a hosted buyer program with buying representatives from the region's leading retailers, and the KIDSPACE conference,” added O'Connell.“This is where the industry will gather to explore the latest trends, and we are collaborating closely with retailers to ensure content addresses their current and future sector challenges.”Organiser dmg events is anticipating participation from more than 20 countries, including France, the Netherlands, Romania, Poland, Turkey, China, and various GCC countries as part of the inaugural edition. The event is set to attract local, regional, and international suppliers looking to build brand exposure in the region, source new partnerships, and network with sector influencers.“With KIDSPACE running alongside a number of other key exhibitions, including INDEX, which is celebrating its 30th anniversary, Workspace, The Leisure Show, and The Hotel Show, which has been running for 22 years, the timing and alignment will optimise visitor turnout as attendees will be attracted to a number of the titles. Co-location of the shows will also greatly enhance exhibitor opportunities and is now even better placed as the global meeting point for the design and fit-out, hospitality, and wellness sectors,” added O'Connell.For more information, please visit –

