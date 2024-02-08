1St International Conference For Gaza Health Sector Reconstruction Launched

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb.7 (Petra)-Deputizing for His Majesty King Abdullah II, Minister of Health, Dr. Firas Hawari, opened Wednesday activities of 1st International Conference for Gaza Health Sector Reconstruction, in presence of Her Highness Princess Dina Mired.Hawari said His Majesty stressed the necessity of finding political settlements to the region's issues and a just solution to the Palestinian cause as a path to the region's security and stability.During the conference organized by Jordanian Medical Council and National Arab American Medical Association, in cooperation with Private Hospitals Association, Hawari noted His Majesty, since beginning of the aggression against Gaza Strip, expressed Jordan's firm and clear position to support Palestinians in Gaza by demanding an immediate cessation of the aggression, protecting innocent civilians, and providing humanitarian, relief and medical aid that alleviates their suffering.Hawari noted Jordan's position was reflected in sending field hospitals to Gaza, Khan Yunis and Nablus, dispatching relief materials, equipment and medical supplies via King Hussein Bridge and the Rafah crossing.Jordan, he said, also supplied Jordanian field hospitals with drugs and medical supplies through airdrops carried out by Jordanian military aircrafts, under His Majesty King Abdullah II's directives and the close follow-up of His Highness Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah II.Hawari affirmed many people in the Gaza Strip are deprived of their right to health and treatment, and suffer from hunger, dehydration, and physical and psychological disabilities as a result of the destruction of the health sector by the brutal aggression.Additionally, he pointed out this sector lacks adequate infrastructure and training opportunities, adding that its facilities that survived the bombing operate beyond their capacity.He indicated that Gaza health services are often disrupted due to power outages and shortages of drugs and medical supplies, which expose Gaza population's health to increased dangers more than ever.To help alleviate the catastrophe, Hawari called for mobilizing all efforts to rebuild Gaza's health sector and support it generously, and ensure flow of relief aid to the coastal enclave without obstacles.In this context, he called for preparing lists of the sector's needs for infrastructure, devices and equipment, supplies, and qualified medical personnel, directing need-based support, in a way that ensures resumption of operations of vital facilities and hospitals to provide their services to Palestinians in Gaza.